E/R: NPP To Inaugurates New TESCON Executives At Mount Mary College

The Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) chapter in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will inaugurate its newly elected executives at Mount Mary College of Education, Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The inaugural ceremony would be held at the College Cafeteria on Saturday, 6th July 2019, under the theme " TESCON; Strengthening the Grassroots for Election 2020 and Beyond".

The colourful event would see NPP high profile personalities, the likes of Henry Nana Boakye (National Youth Organizer), Hon. Boakye Agyarko (Former Energy Minister), Hon. Samuel Nuetey Ayertey (Dept. Eastern Regional Minister), Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi (CEO, Ghana Free Zones Board), Hon Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei (Dept. Information Minister) and a host of others.

They will seize the opportunity to encourage the new executives and the entire members to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and project the good works of the government.

Again, they will advise them to take their studies seriously and respect the rules and regulations of the school.

The outgoing TESCON President for Mount Mary College of Education, Enyaah-Yamoah Denis urges the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the party to transform itself to become an intellectual youth wing of the party.

He said TESCON should not be seen as only interested in organizing ceremonial functions but transforms itself into an intellectual body, which could undertake research and other intellectual programs to move the party forward.

He further appealed to members to always do a thorough analysis of government programs and policies in order to be able to explain them to the electorate in order to win their support.

In addition, Enyaah-Yamoah Denis charged TESCON members to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and good behavior in order to attract their colleagues on campus to join the NPP.