Kantanka Adds Recognition To Africa’s Automobile Industry

Kantanka's new pickup on show

While the world market is steadily declining, with China driving sales and absorbing more than a quarter of global production, there are some few impressive automobile industries in Africa, which potential power is meeting the local demand of the vehicles' market in Africa.

Have you heard anything about these cars, Mobius, Wallys, Uri, Laraki and Kantanka? Probably, you have heard some but not all of them because despite how big the continent of Africa is, many of its quality products, including cars are practically known to only a few in the world.

Meanwhile, the black continent has its own auto production, producing the original model cars.

In December 2015, a Ghanaian vehicle manufacturing company, called ‘Kantanka automobile,’ located in the central region of the country, launched different models of the company’s vehicles, since then, the demands for the locally manufactured vehicles have been great with even delivery to the Ghana police and the military.

With a short introduction, ‘Kantanka Automobile Company Limited,' specializes in the manufacturing of on-road and off-road vehicles that meets the challenging nature of the Ghanaian and African terrain, the company’s vehicles serve all purposes and roads in the country, with a pickup truck, tough four-wheel drive, and electric-powered vehicles.

In Kenya, 2009, some developers set out to out to create a car that is ideal for the average continent. As a result, they released the Mobius One, a kind of jeep, the most adapted for traveling on African off-road.

The car turned out to be very peculiar, completely unlike those SUVs to which the Europeans are accustomed. However, the idea of ​​Mobius is precisely that it does not correspond to the ideas of an ideal car, but serves as a really affordable, convenient and reliable means of transportation for an ordinary African.

The Mobius Jeep is extremely simple, strong and almost impossible to break anything. In addition, it is well tolerated by the specifics of the African climate, showed itself perfectly off-road. Well and the main thing this car, really, is on a pocket wishing to get own vehicle. The model has a very affordable price tag.

Vacationers in Tunisia have probably seen Wallys, a miniature jeep designed specifically for the beach country, which traditionally receives many tourists from Europe. This compact car is the first Tunisian car itself.

It was developed in 2008, and at the same time presented to the expert community at the Paris Auto Show. A year later, small-scale production began, and the model was named Wallys Izis. The vehicle doesn't rust because it has a plastic body.

Yes, it is made of the most ordinary plastic, but this gave the manufacturer the opportunity to provide a lifetime anti-corrosion warranty. In general, the Wallys is quite a modern car, and it even has an electric version.

Another typical African - Uri (South Africa). Under this brand produced quite large SUVs, which, meanwhile, are an extremely simple device. It comes to the fact that the car can be disassembled almost by hand, even without keys - so much the car is like a designer.

The manufacturer produces two types of Uri: Desert Runner and Mining Vehicle. Moreover, the main sales accounted for the police, army, special services.

Laraki - Moroccan supercars

Self-contained cars produced in Morocco under the brand Laraki. These cars are not designed for ordinary Africans, but for the most notable Moroccan princes.

It is for them that Abdeslam Laraki, the owner of the automobile company of the same name produces breathtaking sports cars, the design for which is invented by renowned Swiss auto designer Franco Sbarro.

Since 2003, Laraki has launched Laraki Fulgura, based on the Lamborghini Diablo. In addition, since 2005, produced Laraki Borak and finally, many are not aware that the amazing Laraki Epitome was to present to the world in 2013.

Africa is a wealthy continent but traditionally not seen in the list of wealthy and developed place in the world, however, the continent is gradually exposing great things manufactured on the ‘black continent, including the different brand of vehicles.

Very soon the African automobile industry will attract foreign investors interested in the diversity of culture and business.