Report Substandard Products To Us — GSA Urge Consumers

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has urged consumers and members of the general public to report people who sell sub-standard products on the market to its outfit for sanctions to be proffered.

According to the Authority, the fight against sub-standard goods in the country could not succeed without the active involvement of members of the public, especially consumers who fall victim to such products.

Mr George Kojo Anti, Business Development Manager of the GSA, made the call on Accra based Radio, Onua Fm on Wednesday June 26, monitored by Modernghana.

He said, the authority is working to clam down on the sale of fake or substandard products, but the effort would not fully materialize if consumers fail or refused to report such activities.

Mr Anti explained that Ghana is one of the biggest import dependent destinations and many take advantage to dump all manner of products on us and therefore advised consumers to be vigilant.

He stated that Ghana could not develop base on the number of substandard goods we import, stressing that any manufactured or imported product to Ghana and been offered for sale to the Ghanaians ought to be approved and certified by GSA.

He explained that the minimum requirement for every product, either manufactured or imported is expected to meet a certain standard and for which reason the Authority’s effort to set standards and certify products.

With that, Mr Anti said, consumers must take keen interest in ensuring that, the inferior products brought in through dubious means are clear of the system.

While advising consumers to always check on certified products imported into the country on the Ghana Standard Authority’s website, the Business Development Manager assured of the Authority would continue to conduct checks on imported products before allowing them into the country.