Asantehene Tells GIADEC To Adopt Best Practices For Sustainable Bauxite Mining

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the board and the management of the newly established Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), to adopt best practices for responsible and sustainable mining.

Otumfuo made the call when a delegation from GIADEC paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The delegation, led by the Board Chairman Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, and the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Mr. Michael Ansah briefed the Asantehene on the work how GIADEC was positioning itself to ensure the development of vibrant integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

The Nyinahin Bauxite reserves in the Ashanti region is the largest of the three major known deposits in the country.

The Asantehene assured the team of his support towards the cause and urged them to ensure that they duly engage with communities that will be affected.

The Board Chairman, Dr Oteng Gyasi informed the Aasantehene of their plan to begin exploratory drilling at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, to verify the bauxite reserve base in the area.

He traced the history of Bauxite mining at Awaso which dates back to the 1940s and stressed the Corporation’s focus on the impacts of Bauxite mining, and adherence to best practice and responsible mining principles to ensure maximum protection to the environment, whilst driving economic development to the benefit of the impacted communities and the nation at large.

Other members of the GIADEC Board present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio MP, Hon Patrick Bogyako-Siaime, MP, Dr Henry Benyah, Mr Humphrey Ayim-Darke.

Others members of the Board in attendance were Nana Amampene Boateng Twum II, Nyinahinhene, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, Okenhemaa, and Dr. Ben Adoo.

The delegation was also joined by the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua, Williams Yaw Darko, Mr. Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Deputy CEO of GIADEC, and Mr. Kojo Yankah also from GIADEC.

President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo on August 30, 2018, assented to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Corporation Act, 2018, marking the final stage of the legislation.

With the Act in place, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation is expected to promote and develop an integrated aluminium industry as well as provide for related matters.