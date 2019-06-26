India To Help Ghana Install Renewable Energy At Airports

Ghana and India have commenced talks for the installation of renewable energy at the country's airports.

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda initiated the discussion on Tuesday, June 26, 2019, when the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Birender Singh, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

Mr. Singh’s visit was aimed at seeking Ghana’s support for India’s candidature in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO’s) upcoming election scheduled for September 2019.

The Indian Envoy apprised the Minister about developments being made in India’s civil aviation sector.

Mr. Kofi Adda on his part bemoaned the huge cost of electricity in running airports across Ghana.

He mentioned for instance that it was costing Ghana an amount of Gh¢ 2 million monthly on electricity cost for the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra and that other smaller airports like Tamale Airport were spending about Gh¢ 80,000 monthly for electricity.

The Minister also proposed knowledge sharing opportunities between India civil aviation authority and that of Ghana.

He further appealed for Ghanaians to be granted opportunities to study nautical engineering in India.

The Indian envoy assured his host that his country will be very happy to expedite the installation of solar and other renewable energies at Ghana’s airports.

He revealed that an airport in India was already leading the way in the utilization of renewable energy which in his opinion was cost efficient and environmentally friendly.

---Daily Guide