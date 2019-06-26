Domelevo Wants Public Service Recruitment Streamlined

The Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has called for streamlining of recruitment into the public service.

He believes this will ensure that appointments are solely based on merit and not nepotism.

Appointments into Ghana's public service are often believed to occur along political lines.

Daniel Domelevo says nepotism forms the basis for corruption in the public sector.

“Cronyism, nepotism, all these things are the bane of what we are suffering today. I think the requirements or the prerequisite of occupying any position should be on merit. That should be the common denominator. Do you qualify? Then you go…We must put systems in place…Once you meet the criteria, you go. If you do not meet it, you go and find your own level.”

‘Indiscipline affecting quality of work by Ghanaian professionals’

Recently, the Auditor General bemoaned what he called the decline in the quality of work undertaken by all kinds of Ghanaian professionals.

He said the standards in professions such as accounting, auditing, engineering and vocations such as tailoring and dressmaking have fallen low to the extent that Ghanaians prefer the services of expatriate professional workers.

Speaking at a Ghana Integrity Initiative [GII] multi-stakeholder business integrity forum, Mr. Domelovo attributed the worrying trend to lack of discipline of Ghanaian workers.

He explained that, the 'fundamental' problem of Ghanaians as it stands now is a lack of discipline.

“The quality of engineering hasn't improved, the quality of almost everything is going down with more professions. Today, people want to put up a structure and they don't want a Ghanaian, they are looking for someone else. There is something fundamentally wrong and that thing for me, is lack of discipline,” he said.

—citinewsroom