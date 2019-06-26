Akufo-Addo Has Lifted Ghana's Image Higher

Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of International Affairs, Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso has said Ghana has gained international recognition across the globe due to President Akufo-Addo's impeccable leadership style.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in France, he insisted that Ghana's image was low before the 2016 polls but the NPP government is reversing the trend.

He said issues of corruption subjected Ghanaians to international ridicule but the NPP is clearing the mess left behind.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo has stopped the corruption and other bad practices that were the order of the day when the NDC were in power. Ghanaians are now recognized and respected worldwide because of what the Akufo-Addo government has been able to achieve in a short period.”

The NPP International Affairs Director said the international community abhors corrupt practices “but sadly the NDC administration tolerated corruption.”

He said the only way Ghana can accelerate development is to retain the NPP in office, adding “We should again vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 polls so that he can lead us to the Promised Land.”

Mr. Attafuah-Danso said the NPP administration has Ghanaians in the Diaspora at heart, saying the government has introduced policies to better their lives as well.

“The reduction of import duties by government is meant to improve the lives of our brothers and sisters living all over the world.”

He added “the increase of the duration of Ghana passport from five to 10 years was a decision that the government took to improve your lives.

Again, efforts to implement the ROPAA to enable you to vote during Ghana elections, which was captured in the NPP manifesto, shows that the government cares about you”.

Attafuah-Danso also entreated Ghanaians living in abroad to register in their numbers and vote for the NPP should the ROPAA be implemented.

—Daily Guide