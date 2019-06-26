Afenyo-Markin, The Shameless MP

A document purported to emanate from the Palace of Chief Sulemana Salaga IV, the Zongo Chief of Winneba, that vainly attempted to smear the said Chief hard-earned reputation, has backfired dramatically in the mangled face of Afenyo-Markin.

According to the Chief’s account of events, that he spoke with Afenyo-Markin regarding the setting up of an endowment fund for the Winneba Zongo.

After some lengthy discussions, Afenyo-Markin proposed that in order to solicit for the seed capital for the fund, the Chief ought to sign a blank letterhead for he Afenyo-Markin to go and type the letter and distribute to some organizations, including Ghana Water Co. Ltd, Cocobod, UEW, etc.

Afenyo-Markin then went and put out what is now being circulated in the media. The Chief will be reporting the matter to the Police for investigations and possible prosecution.

The Chief has already granted a couple of radio interviews to distance himself from the said letter, and a Press Conference date would be made public at the appropriate time.

Any discerning person reading the said Afenyo-Markin palpable lies against the current VC of UEW, and the unstoppable son of the upright peasant farmer, would realize that the letter is typical of Afenyo-Markin. The grammar is very poor. In addition, which reasonable person would write a purported letter of complaint on an endowment fund letterhead?

Interestingly, Afenyo-Markin has NOT been able to secure even a pesewa for the Chief’s endowment fund. This clearly paints the picture that Afenyo-Markin’s sole aim of procuring the signature of the Chief on a blank letterhead, was for mischief purposes, and NOTHING else! Only a blockhead like Afenyo-Markin would use an endowment fund letterhead, in this manner!

I wish to remind Afenyo-Markin that absolutely NOTHING can stop his disgraceful fall from grace to grass, Insha Allah! Afenyo-Markin has been discarded to the dustbin of history! There is absolutely nothing Afenyo-Markin can do about this! No voodoo or shrine can stop it, Insha Allah!

Afenyo-Markin is reminded that I feel ‘good’ and ‘high’ seeing him in this pathetic and sorrowful mode. Neither the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) nor useless letters and memos from the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, can stop me! Who is Afenyo-Markin? This debt-ridden stupid fool!! Afenyo-Markin should sue me if I have defamed him in anyway, and stop the shameful and disgraceful acts of using poodles like Albert Kan-Dapaah to do his bidding.

I have no respect whatsoever for Afenyo-Markin, and this applies to any other person who allow himself to be remotely or directly controlled and directed by Afenyo-Markin.

Am pleading with Afenyo-Markin and his colleague babies, to insult me more, for the insults serve as a healthy diet for me.

Afenyo-Markin is nothing other than a useless and hopeless individual, who carries no respect for an elderly statesman like the over 85 years old Winneba Zongo Chief! How do society expect me to have regard for someone like Afenyo-Markin who drags an 85-year-old quite statesman reputation in the mud, just for his selfish interest?

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)