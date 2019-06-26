Alhassan Salifu Bawah's Shameful Attacks On Hon. Kan-Dapaah And Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin

When an individual prides himself as a son of a upright peasant farmer, it tells you the level of his thinking." How can Alhassan Salifu Bawah who doesn't have any detailed academic information about himself on google "be a lecturer in such a reputable institution like UEW.? Well I don't want to believe that, he has genetically inherited the title of his father as a peasant lecturer who makes alcoholic claims without adducing any shred of evidence to back them.

After falsely accusing Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin of writing a petition to the special prosecutor for Professor Anthony Afful Broni's prosecution for STEALING when in actual fact,the petition was written, signed and submitted by myself. He is again alleging that, the Hon.Member wrote the said letter that emanated from the Zongo chief in Effutu.

I am reliably informed that,the punches and the revealing things in the letter is the biggest blow ever to have hit the catholic priest in his entire life. Hhahahaha I now understand the unintelligent attempt by Afful Broni's attack dog to deny its origination.

Clearly , confused Alhassan Salifu Bawah has never gotten his unsubstantiated claims right and this is a classical example of some one who has serious credibility deficit as well as a false peddler who takes solace in calumny and lies. A true muslim should be consistent, truthful and honest.

Today, I shall deal with the credibility of such a persona before I finally conclude on this matter. It is on record and checks on modernghana.com would reveal that, same confused character few years ago wrote series of articles to praise Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin for representing Kofi Supi Kwayera in a suit at the winneba high court.

The said suit among other things sought declaratory reliefs from the high court following an unconstitutional extension of the mandate of members of the governing council by the previous government in clear breach of UEW Act,2004(Act 672).

All those articles written in Bawah's name are on modernghana as we speak. A cursory click of his name would bring out all those articles he wrote to commend the Hon.Member for pursuing such a constitutional path though he wasn't the plaintiff in the matter.

In all those legal battles both in the high court and the supreme court, Hon.Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin who survived numerous attacks on his person by few people who weren't happy about his intimidating representation in court was an ANGEL by those who were also in support of him including Alhassan Bawah for acting as Kofi Supi Kwayera's lawyer.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah is today, claiming that, the Hon.Member of parliament is a direct opposite of the characteristics of an ANGEL simply because, he has decided not to support Professor Anthony Afful Broni's backward criminal conduct against the well being of UEW.

The Hon.Member has become an object for libelous and defaming attacks from the camp of Professor Anthony Afful Broni simply because, Hon.Alex Kwamena Afenyo Markin is representing Dr.Duku Kaakyire, former UEW UTAG president in a matter seeking to declare the selection of few people by Anthony Afful Broni to contest for the position of PRO VC as unconstitutional against section 7 of UEW statute and 14(1) of Act,672.

Senseless and criminal attacks on people has been the habit of Alhassan Bawah anytime people openly express their views concerning Professor Anthony Afful Broni's gross misconduct. He tried it on the current UTAG executives, Dr.Jinapor, EOCO whose report indicted Afful Broni when he was the chairman of the transport committee of UEW.

The current childish attack is on Hon.A. Kan Dapaah for writing a letter to the minister of Education in charge of Tertiary as a National Security Minister drawing his attention to previous happenings in UEW which were inherently machinated by the current VC to give the New Patriotic Party and Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin a bad name for mischievous reasons.

The hardened criminal he cowardly referred to in his miserable and poor write up is actually Professor Anthony Afful Broni who is a subject of criminal inquiry at the office of the special prosecutor.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

UEW Alumnus

26th June,2019

[email protected]