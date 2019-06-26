Dissolve Black Stars, They Won't Even Return With Indomie —Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Honourable Sam George is calling on the football authorities to dissolve the current Senior National Team, Black Stars over falling standards.

He says a new squad can be created from the under 21 side.

According to the Member of Parliament, Black Stars do not have what it takes to win the trophy in the ongoing African Cup of Nation(AFCON) being played in Egypt.

In a tweet cited by ModernGhana, the angry MP said "You k3nt score Benin. Benin Republic oh. Nigeria or Tunisia or Egypt no come yet oh. Y3n ko ti a, year of return. You would not return with even indomie. Disband the Black Stars and build a new team from the U-21?."

His outburst at the Senior National Team, Black Stars' was their inability to beat their counterpart Benin in the opening fixture of Group C in the ongoing AFCON games on Tuesday night.

He added that the Senior National Team needs new talents if it really wants to end its several years of trophy drought.

"Ghana can't win any trophy if these players are being maintained," he added.

Although his tweet has generated heated ARGUMENTS between followers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media, it is unclear whether, the call by the MP for Ningo-Prampram was the right.

