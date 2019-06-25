Is President Akufo-Addo On Course?

Ghana my beloved motherland used to be the beacon of hope for Africa’s democracy, peace and stability, truth and transparency amongst others.

I am afraid my beloved motherland, Ghana, is gradually losing that enviable title unless something positive is done about it by our politicians led by our President, H.E. Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo.

With the inception of the Fourth Republic in January 1993, we have as a nation witnessed different general elections which have been peaceful, transparent and violent free which has earned Ghana its envious image and nickname as the ‘’ BEACON OF HOPE FOR AFRICA’’.

In December 2016, when Ghana went to the polls, then candidate Nana Addo’s New Patriotic Party [NPP] was given the mandate by the electorates to govern the country for another four years.

Candidate Nana Addo during his electioneering campaign made several promises such as Free SHS, One District One Factory [1D1F], One Constituency1 Million USD, Planting for Food and Jobs, revamping of the then ailing economy, nurses and teachers allowances and most importantly security of the people etc.

My question is has the President fulfilled his campaign promises or is he on course to fulfilling them?

Mr. President, your government is becoming unpopular day by the day due to a lot of negative things happening under your stewardship and if care is not taken will land you into opposition again come 2020 elections.

Mr. President Members of your party are gradually bringing your government down and the time for you to rise up and act is now.

Like I indicated in my earlier piece to you in February 2019, I still believe in you and I know you can do it. The level of lawlessness in Ghana is getting out of hands and you need to charge your security chiefs to rise up and crash the phenomenon.

Crime is on the rise in Ghana from kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, defilement, corruption and what have you. All these are happening during your era which doesn’t augur well for your image and that of your government.

You are widely revered for your achievements as one of the Best Human Rights Lawyers ever to have come from Ghana and Africa at large, and why then must all these be happening under your leadership and nothing is been done to control or crash them?

My President, it is still not too late and I believe in you because you have the qualities and capabilities to set the records straight. You still have at least two years in office as Ghana’s political leader, if indeed you would like your party to remain in power come January 2021, then this is the time for you to be up to the task and ensure that lawlessness in Ghana is brought to an end.

You promised during your last State of the Nation Address to disband all political party vigilante groups. It is five months since the promise, and we haven’t seen any positive move in that direction. What is my President doing to water his talk?

Election 2020 is just around the corner and we as Ghanaians need not to see or hear any skirmishes before, during and after the elections. We believe the electioneering campaign shall be carried out peacefully, devoid of any violence.

Ghanaians will not and cannot forgive you should any unforseen incident occur which will set Ghana ablaze in the run-up to the 2020 GENERAL POLLS.

Leaders of other political parties also have critical roles to play in other to ensure peace reigns in Ghana not only during electioneering periods but anytime. To this end, I call on former President John Dramani Mahama to also ensure that his party the NDC also works within the confines of the laws governing our dear nation leading up to the next coming and subsequent polls in Ghana.

Ghana is the only place we have that we can call our home and or own … We have no other place except our beloved Ghana. As such, I call on my President to rise up to the occasion to ensure my Ghana, your Ghana and every ones Ghana retain its enviable title as the ‘’ BEACON OF HOPE FOR AFRICA’’ before, during and after the forthcoming general elections next year.

LONG LIVE PRESIDENT NANA ADDO.

LONG LIVE GHANA.