Successful Registration Exercise Will Help NDC Win 2020 Elections — Alhaji Limuna Muniru

Former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna has called on the people of the Savanna region to encourage everyone who has attained the age of 18 to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Speaking to this reporter, Alhaji Muniru who visited the electoral commission office to observe the ongoing exercise urged the youth who have attained the voter age to register to join Ghanaians decided who should steer the affairs of this country.

He expressed much satisfaction in the manner the registration process after visiting the Daboya registration center in the North Gonja District and the Damongo electoral commission offices.

He thanked the leadership of the NDC in the Savanna region and encouraged them to take the exercise very seriously.

Earlier, he met with the Damongo constituency executives of the NDC and had a meeting with them to discuss ways to ensure the exercise ends smoothly.

Alhaji Limuna later presented an amount of GHc 1,000 cedis to support the exercise and promised to visit other constituencies in the region.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the entire country especially members of the NDC to remain very focus on the exercise since the youth are eager to kick out the NPP in 2020.

Alhaji Limuna was accompanied by a former presidential staffer Alhaji Alhassan Fuseini and the NDC Savannah Regional treasure Hon. Ali B. Kassim.