Pentecost Launches Environmental Care Campaign In Swedru To Fight Filth

The Agona Swedru Area of the Church of Pentecost has launched an Environmental Care campaign under the theme, "My Environment, My Responsibility" to tackle filth.

The campaign will enable members of the church undertake regular clean-up exercises and personal hygiene in line with the monthly Sanitation Day cleanliness.

Apostle David Kankam, Head of Swedru Area Church of Pentecost who launched the campaign at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region noted the campaign was to enable members of the church participate in regular clean-up exercises.

"The Church has observed with concern the rate at which filth is engulfed in our communities with related diseases associated with it. We, therefore, seek to inculcate moral values with personal hygiene among members to reduce the number of sickness being reported in our hospitals and clinics.

"It is time we beef up our social responsibility as being an integral part of society. We, therefore, encourage all Districts under Swedru Area to ensure that they carry out Public Education campaign on environmental cleanliness knowing very well that cleanliness is required of God's chosen people," he stated.

Apostle David Kankam used the occasion to advocate for personal security among the citizenry in the wake of recent kidnapping cases being reported all over the country.

"We must all be each other's keeper to report ungodly movements from unfamiliar faces in our locality. This will wall off criminals from carrying out these anti-social activities," he stressed.

Later in an interview, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan commended the Church of Pentecost, Agona Swedru Area for the campaign adding it would go a long way to reduce the sanitation menace in the Municipality.

"Am extremely grateful to the Church for this bold decision of partnering the Assembly in this direction. The Agona West Municipal Assembly is ever ready to support churches, civil society groups and individuals who seek to assist environmental cleanliness in the Municipality. While commending the Chiefs and people in the Municipality for their involvement in the monthly Sanitation Days clean-up exercises, I want to remind them about the need for every household to own toilet facilities.

"This I believe would assist us to eradicate Open Defecation. We hope that today's Environmental Care campaign launch under the theme; My Environment, My Responsibility will ginger other Churches to follow suit," she emphasised.

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Office, Mr. George Freeman noted that environmental cleanliness is everybody's business.

Mr. George Freeman said his Department has intensified its environmental health education in the Municipality.

According to him, the Electoral League Table on environmental cleanliness in the Municipality has contributed positively to reducing open defecation in the Municipality.