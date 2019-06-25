Rosewood Queen Finally Surrender To Police

Helen Huang, the Chinese national who has been nicknamed "Rosewood ‘Queen," has finally surrendered to the Ghana police after going missing for weeks.

Helen, 43, who was arrested by police in Tamale in the Northern Region was transporting illegal rosewood, forestry products under a ban by the state.

She was caught with two trucks loaded with harvested logs of rosewood from the Savanna enclave of the Northern Regions heading to Tema Port for export.

Helen was granted police inquiring bail pending further investigation into her illegal rosewood business in the country.

But two days after she was granted bail and to report to the police, Helen was declared missing.

However, information picked by Modernghana indicates Helen Huang has been re-arrested and detained when she finally surrendered herself to the police.

She is believed to have been hiding at West Africa neighbouring Francophone, Togo and failure to secure an escape visa, made a humble U-turn to Ghana and reported to the police.

Helen was quickly processed to Court for prosecution on Tuesday, June 25, but the Judge said to have deferred hearing of the case to allow the Ghana Immigration Services do further background checks on her residents permit.

She would be prosecuted or extradited to China for prosecution which way the Immigration services official report might give.

Though not confirmed, many allege Helen Huang is related to Aisha Huang, the Galamsey Queen who was left off the hook by the state after been arraigned before the court for engaging in illegal mining in the country.