Kindergarten Pupil Falls In Septic Tank, Died

It was a tragedy at Kitson Mills Primary School at Korle Gonno on Tuesday when a Kindergarten pupil of the school fell into a septic tank and died while playing with his friends.

The child, Robert Oko Thompson, 9, fell in the uncovered septic tank overgrown with weeds while chasing butterflies with his peers.

The septic tank, according to an official of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), was about 12 feet deep and was full of water.

Teachers and other community members around the school had thronged the premises of the school to have a spectacle of the incident.

—graphic.com