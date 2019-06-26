Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 General News

Kindergarten Pupil Falls In Septic Tank, Died

By Staff Writer
Kindergarten Pupil Falls In Septic Tank, Died
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

It was a tragedy at Kitson Mills Primary School at Korle Gonno on Tuesday when a Kindergarten pupil of the school fell into a septic tank and died while playing with his friends.

The child, Robert Oko Thompson, 9, fell in the uncovered septic tank overgrown with weeds while chasing butterflies with his peers.

The septic tank, according to an official of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), was about 12 feet deep and was full of water.

Teachers and other community members around the school had thronged the premises of the school to have a spectacle of the incident.

—graphic.com

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

If You Can't Maintain Asomdwee Park Handover To NDC – Valeri...

2 hours ago

SSNIT Begins Mass Prosecution Of Defaulters In Bolga

2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line