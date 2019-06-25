E/R: Akyem Tafo District Court Relocates From Collapsing Building As Criminals Take Over

The culture of maintenance of state buildings seems to be dwindling the development of the country as most structures belonging to the state are being left to deteriorate.

The situation is becoming alarming as the former Akyem Tafo District Court building in the Abuakwa North municipality is now considered as a death trap forcing authorities to halt activities.

The one-storey building, which also served as a centre for the Electoral Commission where election materials were kept for distribution to adjoining communities is now left to collapse due to lack of maintenance for a long time.

This reporter gathered that proceedings at the Court have been moved to a nearby structure constructed to serve as an ICT Centre some years ago.

Sources also reveal the old structure now serves as a hideout for criminals and drug peddlers posing danger to the lives of residents as authorities seem not to bother about it.

The death trap building, if it had been well maintained could have been used as offices for some departments in the Abuakwa North municipality which is among the new municipalities created out of East Akyem municipality.

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to come out on what to do with the said facility which has already been described as a danger zone by engineers.