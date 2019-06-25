6 Teacher Murder Suspects Remanded Again

The six accused persons standing trial for alleged involvement in the murder of George Somuah Bosompem, the Religious and Moral Education teacher of Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School, have been remanded again into prison custody by the Kibi District court.

They are to re-appear on July 30, 2019.

The presiding judge, Her Worship Alice Efua Yirenkyi, indicated that the docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

Amaning Richard, Emmanuel Mireku, Okodea Philip, Ofei Frimpong, Ezekiel Boadu and Evans Aboagye all former students of the school in May 2019 attacked George Somuah Bosompem after he threatened to report them for encroaching on the schools compound which led to his death at the Koforidua St. Josephs Hospital.

They were remanded by the court at a previous hearing in May 2019.

The six suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Philip Nimo, lawyer for the second and third accused persons, namely, Emmanuel Mireku and Philip Okodea, had earlier raised concerns over the ages of his clients and described the judge's refusal to grant them bail as very unfortunate.

He told Citi News he was surprised to find the case was not being heard at a juvenile court.

“At the appropriate time, we will challenge the age. They are less than the ages they gave,” he said.

He also insisted that “the boys were nowhere near the crime scene.”

“It is unfortunate they are friends to the one who was arrested. He just mentioned their names. They were nowhere near. They didn't take part.”

