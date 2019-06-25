Access Bank Re-brands After Successful Merger With Diamond Bank Nigeria

Access Bank Ghana has unveiled its new brand identity to signify the company’s global appeal and strategy of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world as well as its ambition to be one of the largest retail banks in Ghana.

The new visual identity, which includes a new logo, unique brand colours, and refined brand promise, follows the successful merger between our parent company Access Bank Plc and erstwhile Diamond Bank in Nigeria and subsequent approval received from the Bank of Ghana to commence its rebranding exercise.

Beginning today, all Access Bank branch locations and offices in Ghana will be transformed to reflect the new identity. Beyond the change in our visual identity, our new promise of more than banking will enable us to provide more services that enrich the lives of our customers, more support and opportunities for our employees, more ideas to innovate our industry and creating more prosperity for Ghana.

Providing more insights into the new brand identity, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji remarked: “These are exciting times for us and thousands of our customers across the country. Access Bank has grown over time and has built an enviable brand in the wholesale banking segment but increasingly we have always wanted to strengthen our retail franchise to enable us to diversify and serve the whole value chain, right down to the ordinary woman in the village”.

In concluding his statement, Mr. Olatunji said: “With this new identity, we shall be opening more doors that will offer families the opportunity to realise their dreams, providing Ghanaian businesses with access to intra Africa trade and global markets and giving budding entrepreneurs the tools to build a business”.

Today, the new Access Bank is the largest retail bank in Africa with over 29 million customers and over 27,000 staff in 12 countries across three continents. Customers of Access Bank can expect exciting times ahead with enhanced and more efficient digital platforms for their banking needs, more unique and innovative products and more rewarding benefits from their banking relationship.