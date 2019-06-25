50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room

A 50-year-old man, Charles Sakyi, has been detained by the Ntotroso Police in the Ahafo Region after a woman he was with in a hotel room died suddenly.

The sad incident happened at a guest house (name withheld for investigation purposes) on Sunday and the victim has been identified as Akua Beatrice, 43.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that a few hours after Beatrice and the suspect had entered the hotel room, she rushed out to the corridor and complained of heartburn and started foaming at the mouth and nose.

Manager of the guest house Dennis Boateng told police investigators that on Sunday at about 9:40am, the suspect and the victim booked a room and then went inside.

He said at about 11:20am, he heard an unusual room from the room and suddenly Beatrice rushed out to the corridor half-naked and complained of heartache, and he could see foam gushing out of the mouth and nose.

Dennis further told the police that in attempt to look for a vehicle to convey her to the hospital, she passed away at the corridor. Police visited the scene and found Beatrice lying on her left side with a piece of cloth around her waist.

The body was then conveyed to St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem for post-mortem investigation analysis.

Meanwhile, police say a search on the body did not reveal any mark to suggest there was a struggle neither did anything incriminating found in the hotel room.

However, the suspect, Sakyi, according to the police, has been detained to assist police in further investigations.

—Daily Guide