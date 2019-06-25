Police Nab 12 Over Tarkwa Demo

The police in Tarkwa in the Western Region yesterday arrested twelve (12) residents of the mining town who, together with other concerned residents, planned to embark on a massive demonstration over the poor state of their roads.

The planned protest was in defiance of a purported restraining court order secured by the police.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that some residents calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Tarkwa-Nsuaem” decided to organize the demonstration yesterday.

However, when the leadership of the association notified the police, their permit was granted.

The police explained that they had operational challenges and that the time was not conducive and advised the group to reschedule the protest.

The police then went for a court order to retrain the group from demonstrating on the proposed date but the concerned citizens insisted the planned demonstration would take place as scheduled. They said they were ready to face any consequences because it was going to be peaceful.

The Arrest

Sensing the group could demonstrate in defiance of the restraining order, the police moved in to arrest the 12.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrests, gave the names of the suspects as Eric Asiedu, Daniel Kumi, Samuel Kwasi Asare and Nicholas Worwornyo, who are all leaders of the association.

The rest of the suspects were Clement Donkor, Nana Kwame Agana, Andrews Arche, Stephen Ackah, Nana Akye, Nanaba Boadi, Oweredu Samuel and Kojo Boadu, all residents of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Previous Demo

Sometime in April 2019, the group embarked on a 12-hour demonstration which turned violent as they blocked the Tarkwa to Takoradi highway.

The residents are complaining that roads in Tarkwa and its surrounding areas are in very deplorable state despite several promises to fix them. They asserted that bauxite, cocoa and manganese hauling trucks that plied the road daily were responsible for the fast deterioration of the highway but nothing is being done to such companies who are making huge profits.

