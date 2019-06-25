Fake Soldier Nabbed With Recruitment Forms

A man, Prince Essel has been arrested for wearing a military uniform and in possession of a bayonet, military recruitment forms, a Jack knife and a pair of handcuffs.

He also had a first aid box containing a lighter and two rolls of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Suspect Prince Essel was arrested last Saturday by some police officers from the Kokrobite District Police Command at Aplaku as he drove a Mitsubishi Gallant saloon car with registration number GW 7991-12 heading towards the old barrier.

His movement as he tried to flee upon seeing the police officers raised their suspicion but they chased and grabbed and took him to the Kokrobite Police Station.

When questioned about his unit in the military he was unable to answer. A search on him showed complimentary cards bearing his name as a Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces and attached to the Office of the President.

He however upon further interrogation denied being a military officer.

—Daily Guide