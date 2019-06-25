Akufo-Addo Must Choose Between Us And Our Minister—Sefwi Wiawso Chiefs

Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu

The Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council in the newly created Western North Region is appealing to President Akufo-Addo to sack the Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, from office.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the Traditional Council, Nana Elluo Payin III of Nsuosua, the council urged the President to make a choice between the minister and the Traditional Council.

In its statement, the council noted that the call on the President follows what they claimed to be “the Minister's controversial and unprofessional letter to the Local Government and Rural Development Minister dated 11th June, 2019, which attacked the integrity and character of the Overlord of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.”

“We have no doubt that the President will adhere to our plea but in an unlikely event that the President insists on maintaining Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu as the Western North Regional Minister then we will advise ourselves,” Nana Elluo III stressed.

The statement noted that there are six constituencies within the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council and, therefore, the Overlord, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, should not be treated with impunity and disrespect.

It further stated that they could not entrust the security of Katakyie in the hands of the minister who is the head of Regional Security Council.

The statement emphasised that the Traditional Council had been 'seriously disturbed' because they do not know the real motive behind the conduct of the Regional Minister.

“To concoct and fabricate such a needless story that borders on Katakyie’s integrity, image and character cannot be mere accidental to be treated lightly. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu is not the only son on the land that could hold the regional ministerial position and therefore, as a matter of urgency, the President should replace him with another person that has respect for all the traditional authorities in the region and ready to fight for the development of the region,” the statement added.

