NABCo Boss Rubbishes Report Of Recruits Paid For No Work Done

The Management of the Nations Builders Corps (NABCo) has rubbished reports that it is paying allowances to some persons yet to be posted under the scheme.

It says individuals who have knowledge of such persons should alert the office for appropriate actions to be taken.

Since government recruited the trainees, there have been reports that some of them are being paid for no work done despite agitations by some trainees over unpaid allowances.

Speaking on Point Blank on Eyewitness News, Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars said such reports have not been brought to his attention.

“I don’t know where that is coming from. I think at the earlier stage, people misunderstood what was going on with the deployment process. We need evidence of that because they are committing some form of criminality. This doesn’t work like that in the public sector.”

“What happened was that, at the initial stages of the implementation, the trainees were being prepared which took some time so they were paid. That was then. But now everybody knows that to get paid on NABCO you have to submit your timesheet for validation. That ‘s the only way”, he noted.

Recruits in good standing

He also stated that an evaluation exercise being conducted shows that 97,000 out of the 100,000 recruited have successfully been validated.

“We are not at the process of where all these modules are coming in. The module partners are sending in their evaluation of every trainee that they have. So far, with the evaluation that has come to us, it has affected 97,300 people who are with the scheme in good standing that have been validated.”

NaBCo detects fraud; 3,807 beneficiaries already on other programmes

Earlier this year, it was detected that 3,807 beneficiaries of NABCo have concurrently enrolled onto other government-supported youth employment initiatives.

Out of the number, 1,702 were identified to be already gainfully employed.

They were part of 18,001 beneficiaries who have various queries to answer, for which the payment of their stipends had been halted.

Among those with concurrent enrolment, the NaBCo Secretariat found out that 1,368 were on the payroll of the Forestry Commission, 408 on extended National Service, 322 on the Youth Employment Agency module, with seven nurses on the Ministry of Health training institutions allowance.

