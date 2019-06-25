JCA Healing Ministry Holds "How To Heal The Sick" Conference

Apostle John C. Attiogbe, the General Overseer of Regal Gospel Ministries and J. C. Attiogbe Healing Ministry presents Young Ministers Healing School, a conference dubbed "How to heal the sick".

The program takes off on July 3 and ends on July 5, 2019 at the Home Away hotel located at Ashieye Fulani street on the Adenta Dodowa road.

This conference is for believers who desire to heal the sick and those who want to enhance their healing gifts. Also to the public, those who still believe or do not believe that God still heals today.

Hundreds of people who will attend the conference will receive divine instant touch of healing.

People shall be set free from the bondage of chronic diseases and many shall receive and experience the power of the Holy Spirit hence, learn the Art of Healing the Sick.

Don't sit on the back burner waiting for God to call you. He has already called you according to Mark 16:15-18 and He told you what to do.

He said, "These signs will follow those who believe…… they (you and I) will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover". (verses 17-18).

Behold God is doing a new thing through the healing ministry of J. C. Attiogbe. God's message for the hour is for us to learn the 'Art of Healing' as believers. Then God will do His part, and they will recover.

Apostle John C. Attiogbe is the main speaker at this event other speakers will be there to add the knowledge. You shall be exposed to many techniques on "How To Heal The Sick". You too can heal the sick, see you there. God bless you!