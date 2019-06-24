“I Didn’t Carry Any Laptop Away” — Former GEPA Deputy CEO Replies Auditor General

Akilu Sayibu

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mr. Akilu Sayibu has responded to the Auditor General corruption report saying he is not keeping any official laptop after he was sacked from his office.

According to him, the reports making waves on the various local media outlets are untrue and rather seek to tarnish his image.

In a statement cited by Modern Ghana, the sacked Deputy CEO said: “I was given a laptop in May 2017 for use as part of my schedules and I wish to state that I never took any laptop away unlawfully after the termination of my appointment on June 7, 2018.”

Mr. Akilu Sayibu added that when his appointment was terminated, he was given an option to either return his laptop, replace same or pay and keep it in lieu of his personal literature on it.

“I opted for the option of keeping same and paying for the cost from my terminal benefit. Accepting the option to pay for the laptop was not done in secrecy. It was done through an official written communication to Ms Afua Asabea Asare, the new CEO, months before the official Auditing, the evidence of which is available,” he disclosed.

He added that the Auditors were duly informed of the arrangement in a written response.

“I gave it to them a copy of which is available and which they made reference to in number 310 of the Audit Report.”

He however added that the decision for some media houses to publish the laptop saga and omitting his response was a deliberate attempt to rub his face in the mud.

The Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) entreated the general public to treat the matter with the contempt it deserves.

Read full rejoinder below:

RE: SACKED GEPA DEPUTY CEOs KEEPING OFFICIAL LAPTOPS - AUDIT REPORT

My attention has been drawn to a Star FM publication under the caption "SACKED GEPA DEPUTY CEOs KEEPING OFFICE LAPTOPS - AUDIT REPORT "which also found its way to other news portals on June 21st 2019.

I wish to state that I never took any laptop away unlawfully after the termination of my appointment on June 7, 2018.

The facts of the matter are as follows:

1. I was given a laptop in May 2017 for use as part of my schedules.

2. When my appointment was terminated on June 7, I was given the option to either return my laptop, replace same, or pay and keep it in lieu of my personal literature on it.

3. I opted for the option of keeping same and paying for the cost from my terminal benefit in an official written communication.

Accepting the option to pay for the laptop was not done in secrecy. It was done through an official written communication to Ms Afua Asabea Asare, the new CEO, months before the official Auditing, the evidence of which is available.

The Auditors were duly informed of this arrangement in a written response I gave to them, a copy of which is available and which they made reference to in number 310 of the Audit Report.

I therefore see the decision to publish only that portion of the report and omitting my response as a deliberate attempt to paint me black in the eyes of the public.

I therefore entreat the public to treat this story as a pure propaganda and nothing more.

Thanks

......Signed.....

Akilu Sayibu

Former Deputy CEO

GEPA