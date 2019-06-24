UG Saddled With ¢96million Debts To Utility Providers—AG Report

The University of Ghana is saddled with debts to the tune of GHS96,281,723.19 for the consumption of electricity and water as at December 2017.

The 2018 Auditor General Report revealed that the utility payment was skewed towards Government of Ghana (GoG) releases under good and services, but enough funds have been provided under the Internal Generated Fund (IGF) for payment of utility bills over the period.

"The University was indebted to the tune of GH¢96,282,723.19 for the consumption of electricity and water as at the end of 2017. Utility payments were skewed towards GoG releases under Goods and Service vote, meanwhile, a higher provision for the payment of utilities was provided under the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) than GoG subventions for Goods and Service over the period of the audit," the report emphasised.

It continued, "We recommended that Management should liaise with Ministry of Finance (MoF) to ensure that the outstanding utility bills are paid off and explore the opportunities to use renewable energy to support the provision of electricity to support the operations of the University."

The audit report also faulted the University for the absence of funding strategies for ex-gratia payment, stating that the University does not have underlying assets to generate investment income to continue the payment of ex-gratia on the retirement of employees.

Other infractions that the Auditor Report cited against the University of Ghana includes the absence of risk management strategy, unsupported payment of allowance to staff and absence of a comprehensive assets register.

The report further cited weak oversight control in financial borrowing, absence of financial borrowing strategy, avoidable judgment debts against the University and judgment debts due to failure to follow due process, among of several others as some of the infractions uncovered during the auditing.

For instance, the University has incurred a judgment debt of US$288,488.00 with an additional cost of GHS15,000.00 for wrongful demolition of the property of one William Jackson Etundi, suing as plaintiff against UG.