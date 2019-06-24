Naana Eyiah Encourage Students To Take Advantage Of Free SHS To Achieve Their Dreams

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Naana Eyiah has encouraged students in Gomoa Central Constituency to take advantage of the Free SHS policy to attain success in the educational ladder.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo led NPP government has created the avenue for them to attain their goals easily.

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these when she hosted 122 students and 8 teachers drawn from Aboso-Benso D/A Model 'C' Basic School at the Parliament House recently.

The students had visited Tema Port, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Museum and Parliament House as part of their educational tour to learn more about their operations.

At the Ghana Port and Habour Authority, Mr. Samuel Obi and Madam Eunice Godson respectively took the students round the port to explain how each agency operate within the authority.

Madam Eunice Obeng of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Museum also briefed the students about the Museum noting the average number of tourists both home and abroad who trooped to the site to learn more about history of Ghana, its people and their way of life.

Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency advised the girls to take their studies seriously.

" I want the girls to take their studies seriously, shun away from male counterpart who would mislead and get them pregnant at the long last only to deny the pregnancy. Before you say Jack, they would be nowhere to be found leaving the pregnancy and it's related financial burden on you and your family.

"This means if you're not from financially sound family background, your dream of becoming what you had wanted to be would be in the near future becomes sham," she intimated.

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament equally advised the boys to desist from acts that would destroy their future career.

" You should endeavour to do away from joining bad company which usually leads to taking of hard drugs like marijuana and tramadol. The use of these substances often leads to mental health or anti-social vices which conflicts with the laws of the land.

"You're lucky, Free SHS Policy has come in your time to assist you attain height in the educational ladder. We thank H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, His Vice Alhaji Muhammadu Bawumia and the NPP Government for providing you with such a brilliant policy. You therefore have no excuse than to take advantage of the policy to achieve your future career," the female lawmaker emphasised.

The Headteacher of the Aboso-Benso D/ A Model 'C' Basic School, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson who is also the Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly on behalf of the students and teachers lauded Hon. Naana Eyiah for hosting them during their visit to Parliament and the other institutions.

He noted that the students have learnt a lot from the excursion adding it would enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.