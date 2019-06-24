Donkorkrom-Afram Plains: ‘Be Sanitation Ambassadors’ — Students Urged

Basic school pupils in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District have been urged to help safeguard the environment by adopting measures aimed at protecting the environment and climate as a whole.

The call came during this year’s ‘Citizenship Week’ celebration by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region.

The Citizenship Week, an annual event, seeks to remind basic school pupils of their responsibilities as active citizens and roles they can play to build a strong, vibrant and a democratic Ghana.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘A Clean Ghana, Our Responsibility’. The purpose of the theme is to implore pupils to begin to appreciate issues of sanitation and to act on it and also draw their attention to the rapid change in our climate.

Mr. Abraham Tetteh, of the NCCE at Donkorkrom, said plastic waste is now a major source of worry to sanitation as it constitutes over 50% of waste generated in the country.

He said a total of 3000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Ghana every year.

He said if the situation escalates it would be difficult for us to achieve SDG 6 which calls for clean water and sanitation for all people as waste generated can affect our water bodies.

The pupils were therefore to act as ambassadors for change by informing their families about the dangers of plastic waste. They were equally encouraged to form environmental clubs in the school to help promote good environmental practices.

Mr. Tetteh advised the children to dispose of waste at designated places and make conscious effort of reducing plastics and embracing recycling of plastics.

They are equally to act as agents of change by changing the mindsets of families and friends that keeping the environment clean was not the preserve of one institution but everyone was involved.

In all, a total of 30 basic schools were visited by the staff of the NCCE during the week-long celebration with support from the European Union.