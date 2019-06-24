Sack Kan-Dapaah Now — Group Tells Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the United Patriots Group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called on President Akufo-Addo to relieve the National Security Minister, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah of his post.

A statement issued by the group on Monday disclosed that Mr. Kan-Dapaah is embarking on a devilish act which will go against the party.

"The National Security Minister Kan Dapaah is planning to carry out a reshuffle which will lead to the removal of Dr Matthew Poku Prempeh Minister of Education, Ursula Owusu , Minister for Communications, Adjoa Sarfo , Minister of state for Procurement, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health , Dominic Nitiwul Minister of Defence and Joe Ghartey ,Minister of Railway Development," the statement read.

The group also disclosed that the National Security Minister, without the knowledge of the President, has set up a secret group to counter and neutralize the Invincible Forces and all the other grassroots groups who campaigned for power.

They further called on President Akufo-Addo to sack Mr. Kan Dapaah before its too late.

"Party members cannot understand why the President continues to ignore the party by relying on this man who betrayed the party in 2008 and went on to do consultancy jobs for the NDC for 8 years...President Akuffo Addo, be your own man and sack Kan Dapaah before it’s too late," the group stated.

Below is the full statement:

NPP MEMBERS WARN AKUFFO ADDO TO SACK KAN DAPPAH NOW!

The United Patriots Group is calling on President Akuffo Addo to stop defying the rank and file of the party grassroots who brought him to power and sack Kan Dapaah now to safeguard the gains the party has made in order to retain power.

The National Security Minister Kan Dapaah is planning to carry out a reshuffle which will lead to the removal of Dr Matthew Poku Prempeh Minister of Education, Ursula Owusu , Minister for Communications, Adjoa Sarfo , Minister of state for Procurement, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health , Dominic Nitiwul Minister of Defence and Joe Ghartey ,Minister of Railway Development.

He has also penciled the names of some Deputy Ministers such as Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister of Interior, Robert Ahomka Lindsay Deputy Minister of Trade and Charles Adu Boahen Deputy Finance Minister to be changed.

Kan Dapaah has also received assurances from some National Executives and Regional Chairmen of support on this plan after he promised to make sure that he will resource them directly.

It is very sad that a Minister will plot to remove his fellow Ministers all because of his obsession to take control of the party and the government machinery and be the only person will be De facto Prime Minister, National Security capo and even supersede the Vice President!

We cannot sit down any longer for this traitor to be in our midst. He must go and go now!

It is an open secret in the party that Kan Dapaah without the knowledge of the President has set up a secret group to counter and neutralize the Invincible Forces and all the other grassroots groups who campaigned for power.

Party members cannot understand why the President continues to ignore the party by relying on this man who betrayed the party in 2008 and went on to do consultancy jobs for the NDC for 8 years.

Kan Dapaah’s loyalty and friendship to the NDC is such that the NDC see him as their brother who will do anything to help them. They call him “nyebro” meaning my brother. They paid 20,000 dollars for his eye surgery in Germany, paid his children’s school fees at university, funded his NGO when the NPP was in opposition and paid his travel tickets when he was globetrotting around the world. He still maintains high level contacts with them and even pleged to give money to support their parliamentary primaries . How can such a man be trusted with the destiny of the party?

President Akuffo Addo, be your own man and sack Kan Dapaah before it’s too late.

Constance Kwabeng

United Patriots Group