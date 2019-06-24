All-Inclusive Tagline To Drive New Way Of Banking At Consolidated Bank

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), a wholly owned Ghanaian Bank has launched a unique tagline as part of efforts to identify itself as a customer-focused brand, a bank for all.

The all-inclusive tagline “We Stand With You,” seeks to underline the bank’s commitment as a trusted partner, standing with the customers to build a future together, being the people’s bank.

The tagline further defines CBG’s purpose in changing the world of customer engagement through the rollout of consumer-centric offerings.

Explaining the rationale behind the tagline at the media launch, Board Chair of CBG, Nana Abra-Appiah, said, “At Consolidated Bank, customers are at the heart of our business, and we look to delivering nothing short of superior services that differentiate us in the industry, thus the tagline “We Stand With You”.

He again added it is indicative of CBG’s resolve to stand by customers each step of the way as they navigate the dynamic and fast-moving business and personal aspects of life amid technological advancements and innovations.

The Managing Director of CBG, Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, disclosed that the brand message, “We Stand with You” reflects the core mandate of the bank- that is to provide innovative banking solutions with EXCELLENCE, INTEGRITY, INNOVATION, and TEAMWORK that best supports all customers.

Mr. Addo added that “since our inception in August 2018, CBG has promised to be the trusted partner providing safe, secure and differentiated banking services’’.

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) is a wholly owned Ghanaian Bank incorporated on August 1, 2018. CBG has been licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) to undertake universal banking services.

The Consolidated Bank Ghana prides itself in being the second largest Bank in the country as a result of the over 114 branches in operation across Ghana. CBG is poised to deliver simple, secure and differentiated services to their customers.