Orphanages are known to be the homes devoted to the care of orphans and other children who are separated from their biological families.

However, the latest documentary set to be released by Ghanaian Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, tells the opposite.

The investigative piece focuses on how orphans are being maltreated in the orphanages in Ghana.

A teaser of the documentary released by Anas, sighted by ModernGhana, shows how a man of God forced a child in his orphanage to eat his own faeces.

This is only a bit of the heavy doses of cruelty the man of God dishes out to children at his orphanage.

The documentary narrates interesting details about the harrowing of experiences of children in this orphanage where sex and sodomy have become pervasive at the Jesuit Anas Website and in the New Crusading Guide.

The inmates of the orphanage, the exposé reveals, have never known peace as they daily suffer hell and torment in the hands of this man of God. It is shocking to watch the video, yet it is gratifying that a place meant for the protection of children in difficult circumstances but turned into a special prison for their torture has

The full documentary will be streamed on Friday on Modernghana and aired on Citi TV, Joy TV, UTV and Adom TV.

Below is the teaser: