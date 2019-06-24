Engineers Confer On Food Security In Africa

Executive Council meeting of Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) currently underway in Tunis on the sidelines of the International Conference on Engineering and Food Security in Africa.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Order of Engineers Tunisia in collaboration with the World Federation of Engineering Organisations WFEO from June 24th to 26th.

In attendance are Ing Carlien Bou Chedid President Elect of FAEO, Ing Leslie Alex Ayeh President GhIE, Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Executive Director West African Federation of Engineering Organisations (WAFEO) and Ing Dr. Kwame Boakye Past President GhIE.

The conference will be focusing particularly on SDG 2 ZERO HUNGER and SDG 12 SUSTAINABLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION. The conference will highlight the role of Engineers in ensuring Food Security and Food Safety on the continent.

It will also provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, innovative ideas, experiences evaluate case studies of engineers, scientists and policy makers and civil society organisations working in this field.

The conference is expected to conclude with a Declaration on "Food Security as viewed by Engineers".

The delegation will return on Friday.