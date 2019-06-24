Blessed Children’s Home Gets Helping Hand From GEOYAN Enterprise

Managing Director of GEOYAN Enterprise, Mr. George Nkansah has donated items worth thousands of Cedis to Blessed Children’s Home at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

The items included bags of rice, bags of sugar, gallons of cooking oil, packs of soft drinks, boxes of sugar, packs of toilet rolls, boxes of biscuits, detergents, etc.

Mr. Nkansah said “Today God has added a year to my age and so I decided to share my joy with them with this gesture. This is what God expects from us.

“We decided to be a blessing to these precious kids because we deemed it fit as a company although it falls within our Corporate Social Responsibility program.

“As a company, we take delight in reaching out to such organizations, we do this often, and I believe if all institutions will adopt an orphanage, we will put smiles on the faces of these fewer privileged ones and make our country a better place.”

Rev Jeremiah Yeboah, Director of the orphanage, Reverend Jeremiah Yeboah expressed profuse thanks to the donor for the gesture and promised to put it to good use.

“It is the first time receiving such volumes of items from an individual, God bless him and his business,” said Rev. Yeboah.