Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin: A Classic Paradox [Part III]

Part II of this series brought to light Afenyo-Markin’s theft of about US$180m from an International Bank operating in Ghana, and defaulting in the repayment arrangements when the theft was detected. As a result, much of Afenyo-Markin’s property has been confiscated by this Bank, including his residence at Dzorwulu, where Afenyo-Markin now lives as a tenant of the Bank. Afenyo-Markin should be thankful to God for being allowed, after his desperate plea, to continue living in the said house, because it would have been a disgrace of monumental proportions to this rabble-rouser.

If Afenyo-Markin, through his spokesmen wishes to attempt a desperate denial, as is typical of him, let him tell the world the whereabouts of his Ford SUV, blue in colour and the Chrysler (Details loading .....). Fact is that these are some of Afenyo-Markin’s properties that have been confiscated by the Bank.

In addition to the above criminal machinations of Afenyo-Markin, the 18th January 2019 edition of the Daily Graphic named Afenyo-Markin among the defaulters of UT Bank in respect of a loan it granted to Afenyo-Markin for the purchase of some trucks. UT Bank subsequently obtained judgment against Afenyo-Markin, and proceeded to attach (cease) Afenyo-Markin’s garage in Takoradi, and as I write, the garage is still under lock. Let Afenyo-Markin or his hired spokesmen come out and deny this!

It is apparent that Afenyo-Markin is swimming in an ocean of debts and has serious liquidity issues. Is that why he is chasing the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to steal from its coffers like he did at that International Bank and UT Bank? Describing Afenyo-Markin as a thief or common criminal, amounts to according this pitiful baby with very sharp teeth, some undeserved dignity.

Afenyo-Markin does not care who gets injured or killed in his quest to steal as much money as he can. He therefore wickedly betrayed some top officials at the Ghana Water Company Ltd. (GWCL), and consequently received a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle from Intermerc (GH) Ltd., a well-known client of GWCL. Afenyo-Markin should be ready with his responses when the Office of the Special Prosecutor invites him.

The issues raised in Parts I, II and III of this series, plainly accuse Afenyo-Markin of open theft, criminal wrongdoing, and moral turpitude. It ought to be expected therefore, that this outgoing MP work quickly to protect any reputation left on him, instead of this deafening silence, which is unlike Afenyo-Markin!

Once again, I am publicly challenging Afenyo-Markin to a lawsuit against me to clear his name.

Afenyo-Markin is further reminded that an injunction can be sought not only to senselessly halt UEW Pro-VC elections, but more importantly, to stop me from continuing with this series, and claim punitive damages in addition. So what is Afenyo-Markin waiting for? Delayed justice, as is well known, is tantamount to a denial of justice!

I therefore, together with my ancestors, eagerly await Afenyo-Markin’s lawsuit. Anything short of this, is an acceptance of shameful guilt by Afenyo-Markin.

To refresh readers’ memory, in Mark Assibey-Yeboah’s suit against the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in 2015, the Supreme Court of Ghana, urged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Afenyo-Markin (Lawyer for Assibey-Yeboah), “not to take pleasure in filing writs here and there”.

Afenyo-Markin is notorious for instituting frivolous and vexatious suits against companies or entities he perceives to have money, and knowing the futility of such suits, makes an about-turn, and requests for an out-of-court settlement. This character of Afenyo-Markin, was clearly displayed in the Assibey-Yeboah case.

Only a light weight lawyer and an extortionist like Afenyo-Markin, would institute a legal action on his own volition and soon turn around to ask for an out-of-court settlement.

To round-up Afenyo-Markin’s incompetence and mediocrity in this write-up, some surrogates of Afenyo-Markin recently presented an incompetent petition to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, titled: “A Petition for the Prosecution of Professor Anthony Afful Broni (UEW VC) for criminally abusing public funds”.

This petition is legally flawed, in that, the petitioners have no legal basis to call for the “prosecution” of the said personality. The petitioners are ONLY entitled, under the prevailing legal environment, to petition for an investigation, and the investigator, would thereafter, determine whether there is enough evidence to prosecute. The petitioners cannot arrogate unto themselves, the powers of the Attorney-General and the Special Prosecutor.

Therefore, any subsequent conviction arising out of this defective petition, maybe successfully appealed against, as was the case in Afenyo-Markin’s supposed two (2) victories secured at the Winneba High Court against Prof. Mawutor Avoke & Others, where the Supreme Court of Ghana overturned Afenyo-Markin’s victories, for being procedurally defective.

Afenyo-Markin is welcome to join my students in September 2019 to bring his legal knowledge up to the standard required. As the old adage says: “Empty drums, make the most noise”. An accurate and perfect description of Afenyo-Markin.

I wish to conclude this article by asking Afenyo-Markin why he is not making noise about the dismissal of Augustine Nwagbara, the Nigerian English Professor from UEW? Is it because the professor hasn’t paid Afenyo-Markin a bribe to be his spokesman? What a real classic paradox that Afenyo-Markin is!!

Part IV loading.......

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)