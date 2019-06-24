OPK Urges Youth To Register, Vote NPP To Sustain Free SHS

A parliamentary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpraeso Constituency is rallying first-time voters to register to show appreciation to President Akufo Addo in successfully implementing free Senior high school education.

Speaking during a campaign to get young people to vote in Kwahu south district of the Eastern Region, Mr Opoku, popularly referred to as OPK said, “Your vote is your passport to cement free SHS.” He noted that “as young people, we must engage in the decision making of the country” adding that “there is a need to register as voters and demonstrate our appreciation of the thoughtful social programs like Free SHS and NABCO by the Akufo-Addo led government”.

Mr Davis Opoku Ansah who is also the Director of Operations of AFAG led a team of NPP members on a campaign to urge first-time voters to register and vote in 2020 called to maintain the Akufo-Addo presidency. Rallying the youth, OPK underscored that the NPP has worked hard within the last three years to stabilise the Ghanaian economy and put the country on the right path. He stated that the government is delivering on its promises.

Mr Opoku who is passionate for development in the area added that “It’s only the mother of the child who can breastfeed the baby”. An Akufo-Addo win in 2020 will go a long way to firm up his social programs and ensure that no other Government can manipulate or collapse them”.

The Electoral Commission on June 17, 2019 begun a Limited Voters’ Registration exercise nationwide, to register Ghanaians who have turned 18 since the last registration as well as those who, for one reason or another, have never registered to do so.