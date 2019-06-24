NABCO CEO Monitors Limited Voter Registration Exercise In Tamale

The 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Barihama Imoro Anyas visited some registration centers of the ongoing EC limited voter registration exercise in Tamale, Northern Region on Saturday.

The CEO of the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCO) after engaging with Electoral Officers and applicants at the Tamale Metro registration center expressed his satisfaction with the process except for the management of the crowd at the Center.

On challenges confronting the exercise, Dr. Barihama said the challenges were inevitable, adding the huge numbers usually increases during weekends.

He noted the Electoral Commission in his view did due diligence in preparing for the exercise in terms of the logistics however, there were still challenges he believes the Electoral Commission will work to resolve in the coming days.

He appeals to Ghanaians who have attained age 18 and of sound mind to visit the registration centers to be registered.

At the Pagazaa registration center in the Tamale South Constituency, the numbers were not encouraging as compared to the Tamale Metro center.

However, a lot of the applicants spotted by North Star news at the Pagazaa Registration Center were suspected to be between the ages of 13 and 16 but they insisted they were 18 and 19 and ready to be registered.