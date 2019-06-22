One Nabbed Over Attacks On Nigerian Shops In Suame

One person has been picked up by the police in connection with the attack on some Nigerian Shops at Suame Magazine in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Officers at the Ashanti Regional Police Command made the arrest on Thursday as they look forward to arresting all those involved in the impasse.

So far, the names of two persons involved in the issue have been given to the police and efforts are underway to arrest them, the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, spokesperson of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, indicated that other persons who had also been captured on video destroying properties belonging to Nigerian traders at the spare parts enclave and burning car tyres would duly be identified and arrested.

Some shops belonging to Nigerian retail traders were attacked following a spillover of trade tensions between the locals and the foreigners at Suame Magazine.

The police said that in view of the recent impasse between the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Nigerian Union of Traders Association Ghana (NUTAG) a meeting was held with the executives of both parties on Monday, 17th and Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

According to the statement, both parties also agreed and assured the police of a peaceful dialogue on the matter to ensure peace and harmony.

The police said that a group of men who are members of GUTA clad in red bands on Wednesday attacked a shop of a Nigerian trader and destroyed items in the shop. Besides, they burnt car tyres amid chanting of war songs.

The commander assured the Nigerian traders of police and military protection and therefore urged them to go back and open their shops.

“Police officers and the military will be within Suame Magazine and its surrounding areas to ensure that whoever does anything untoward is arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law without any fear or favour,” he stated.

