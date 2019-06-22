Kintampo Pentecost Church Fights Sanitation With Clean Ghana Campaign

The Church of Pentecost has organized a massive clean-up exercise in Kintampo in its bid to making the city and Ghana clean with a call on the people of the municipality and the general public to ensure environmental care as a collective responsibility.

The exercise which was preceded by a launch involved all the associate pastors and leaders as well as members of the various districts and branches of the church dressed in sanitation attire and branded polo shirts with tools cleaned gutters and cleared choked areas amidst brass band music.

The exercise, organized in collaboration with the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly and Zoom Lion Ghana Ltd, with a float through the principal streets was dubbed “Environmental Care, My Responsibility”. There was distribution of leaflets to the public for the need to keep their surroundings clean.

The Area Head Pastor Apostle Gideon Obeng Darko Debrah noted that the newly elected national leadership of the church would use its five year mandate to partner government to address issues of national concern including sanitation which has been one of the biggest challenges in the country.

He emphasized the readiness and commitment of the church with its largest populace in Ghana to embark on vigorous campaign to promote good sanitation since cleanliness is next to godliness.

He called on all to be sanitation ambassadors. Apostle Obeng Darko said the exercise was one of the many Church – State partnership programmes in the Church’s vision for the next five years dubbed “Vision 2023”.

He outlined a number of proposed interventions to be carried out within the period such as provision of potable drinking water, construction of CHPS compounds, establishment of more public basic schools, construction of Police posts, construction of cells facilities for prisons, strengthening ministry for persons with disability, amongst others.

He called on all to support the up-coming endeavour of the church to make Ghana a better place.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Michael Sarkodie Baffoe commended the Church of Pentecost for the initiative.

He disclosed that the Assembly would come out with a policy called “own your space” to make occupants bear the responsibility of tiding up spaces they sell and live.

He encouraged the faith to use its membership strength as the church with the largest population. He further commended the church for its tremendous nation building roles in the areas of education, health and moral life training.

The church has made it a policy each year to highlight issues of national concern.

Spurred on by this vision, it launched the “Agent of Peace Campaign” in 2016 for the general elections. In 2017, it was “Entrepreneurship and Investment – Gambling and Social Media”.