U.S, Ghana Complete Fifth Military Medical Readiness Training Exercise

In partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces, U.S. Army Africa conducted a combined Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDREX) from June 3-20, 2019 at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana.

This marks the fifth iteration of a U.S. Army Africa medical readiness exercise in Ghana. To commemorate the conclusion of the exercise, U.S. Army Africa Command Surgeon Colonel Kelly Murray, based in Vicenza, Italy, traveled to Accra to join representatives from the Ghana Armed Forces for a closing ceremony on June 21, 2019.

Medical military personnel from Ghana and the United States participated in this three-week exercise. Both militaries conducted medical operations and procedures together in an effort to share best practices, build capacity and strengthen capability.

Reflecting on his time observing the exercise, Brigadier General Johnson remarked, “The spirit of cooperation I witnessed from all of our participants ensures that our teams, both U.S. and Ghanaian, are learning from each other and building important relationships at the grassroots level.” He went further to note the importance of such relationships as absolutely vital when implementing local, regional, and global health responses.

MEDREX allows U.S. forces to train in an alternatively resourced environment, share medical procedures, and build lasting relationships with Ghana medical professionals. Ghanaian medical professionals enhance the Ghana healthcare system’s ability to deliver effective general surgery and trauma response in support of regional U.N. and African Union missions.