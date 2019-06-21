Sunyani Technical University, IoD-Ghana Sign MoU

The Institute of Directors (IoD) - Ghana and the Sunyani Technical University have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen corporate governance and leadership teaching, learning and research in the university.

Under the MOU, the university would be expected to give IoD-Ghana, its members, and the practitioners of corporate governance and leadership opportunities to access and utilize their networks, avenues, and needed resources to advance teaching, learning, and publication or dissemination of research findings about best practices in corporate governance.

Besides, the university will facilitate the formation of students’ associations of governance and leadership on its campus as well as second cycle institutions and also provide the necessary resources to advance the implementation of the MoU.

The President of IoD-Ghana, Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah signed the MoU on behalf of his organization while the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah and the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour initialed for the institution at a brief ceremony in Sunyani.

Under the MoU, the Institute of Directors Ghana will, among others, provide avenues for faculty members, administrators and students of the university to conduct the needed research, undertake internships, engage in attachments and national service postings, and the dissemination of knowledge in research findings in corporate governance in Ghana.

Present at the meeting was the Chief Director of the Bono Regional Co-ordinating Council, Samuel Gyimah as well as other dignitaries.

In his brief remarks, the President of IoD-Ghana, Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah expressed grave concern about current practice where the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of state-owned institutions are appointed by the President.

He therefore called for the amendment of the law to ensure that only Boards of Directors are mandated to make such appointments.

Mr. Dogbegah observed that the current practice does not give the boards enough power to hold the MDs and the CEOs accountable arguing that the law must be amended to conform to the principles of good corporate governance.