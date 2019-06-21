Gmantambo NPP Youth Wing Cautions Faceless Chieftaincy Authors

The attention of the Gmantambo NPP Youth Wing has been drawn to a malicious publication in an amateur online page www.bridgenews.com. The said publication in a clueless style sought to attack the reputation of the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Sa-eed. We wish to address some of the detestation being expressed against the minister by these hopeless people as they pursue their chieftaincy agenda.

First of all, it’s worth noting that the Northern Regional Minister is a true son of Nanung. It’s therefore nonsensical for someone or group to think that Hon. Salifu Sa-eed visited home and sneaked to one of the factions in the chieftaincy dispute. A royal like Hon. S.S will not abandon his home.

To set the records, Hon. Sa-eed’s visit to Bimbilla and Wulensi on 5th June, 2019 was one of his family visits to his people. He usually will spend part of his sallah days outside the capital. And he simply chose Bimbilla and Wulensi during the Eid-Fitr.

Also, we wish to state that the Hon. Minister is a political appointee who champions unity and development in all his endeavors. He remains a beacon of hope and a focal point in the field of peace building. It’s therefore, a confirmation of narrow mindedness for one to tag the minister as one ‘bedeviling peace’. The minister’s visit to or otherwise of either of the factions in the chieftaincy divide cannot confirm or deny the legitimacy of any chieftaincy skin.

Our surprise to this show of incompetency is that, some group of miscreants threaten to ferment troubles anytime the minister visits home. We are aware of the machinations by these scoundrels and wish to assure them that Hon. S.S. is a true son and will not be distracted. The minister is superintending over the affairs of the region and will visit any place including Bimbilla when it becomes necessary.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed is a minister for the entire northern region and have no interest in trivialities. Our region is still engulfed with pockets of violence, poverty and the incident of ‘kayaye’. These remain herculean tasks and he needs people with positive minds-free of the ‘pull him down’ syndrome.

We wish to assure well-meaning Ghanaians that the Northern Regional Minister remains a true ambassador for peace everywhere in the world. His interest is to help restore Nanung to her former glory where people can farm in total peace and first-class intellectuals trained. Our prayer is to see a united Nanung where people will not use violent conflict as a source of livelihood.

BY Muniru Abdul Latif Secretary