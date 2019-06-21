“NPP Replacing Rice And Sugar Gifts With Development In Zongos” – Aziz Futa

Aziz Haruna Futa, the National Nasara Coordinator

The Zongo communities in Ghana will see major transformation under the Nana-Addo led NPP administration, Aziz Haruna Futa, the National Nasara Coordinator has proclaimed.

He said the Zongo communities would no longer be compensated with rice, sugar, milk and other assorted beverages as it was done during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid festivities under tenure of the NPP government.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at the official commissioning of the Madina Nasara constituency office in Accra over the weekend, Mr Aziz Futa opined the NPP government through the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) policy is poised to give the Zongos a facelift.

According to him, infrastructure in education, road construction and drainage systems, business support opportunities for the youth and women as well as security will soon take off under the ZDF policy.

He therefore called on the community to support government to carry its plans for the betterment of the Zongo community in Ghana.

“This NPP is the only party that has so much attention for the Zongo community and the evidence is clear for all to see,” he noted.

Aziz Futa further explained, “the creation of the Zongo Ministry and the Zongo Development Fund, the recruitment of over 1000 Arabic instructors to the construction of AstroTurf and green park facilities in some parts of the country are some steps taking by the Akufo-Addo government.”