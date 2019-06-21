NPP Oti Regional Deputy Youth Organiser Donates To Football Galla In Krachi West

Football has been one sporting activity that unites and bring people from all walks of life. It helps in building Stronger, healthier, happier, safer and formidable youth front.

As part of this, the Organizers honoured an official invitation to Hukash Muntari, the OTI Deputy youth Organizer of the NPP as the special guest, together with the Krachi West Constituency Youth Organizer Joseph Nimoh and some other executives.

Lots of fun were cheered with the various football teams, the Deputy youth organizer also promised to organise a football galla and present some Jerseys and footballs to aid them in their sporting activities after presenting some assorted drinks and bags of water.

Unity is also one of the key point the Deputy youth Organizer talked about. After having interactions with them he then advised the youth to take advantage of the Flagship programs introduced by "The Moses of our Time,The Show Boy,The GuyGuy" His Excellency The President of Ghana (Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo).

Among this flagship programs which he advised the youth to get involved are mostly the Social Intervention Programs, which are the Free S.H.S, Planting for food and jobs, planting for food and exports and many more.