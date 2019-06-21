Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.06.2019 Poem

The Question

By Brako Siemens
The Question

I have tried to sleep past bed time
But can’t seem to find an answer to the question everyone is asking

We have tried our best to forget that two of these unbalanced words exist,

War and peace .
Once a while,
The man that carries peace and love on his bald head

Might grow weary and let it fall
But that does not mean we should give ourselves to blood baths and war

Because we can gather and stitch the pieces.
Give them a gun, let them chase war out
But if we allow peace to hug war
I believe peace will dilute war
And become peace.
For a while we will pretend to slumber
But as we expand our shore
And build better forts
The monster in the lower lands
will feel threatened by our adoring greatness.
Our existence is undefined
Unless peace becomes what we live for
Push out the cancers and tumors
That have stained the peace of our motherland for decades

Life is war
But peace makes it a better place
Let us find the source that wants us to HUG PEACE
And shout NO WAR.
© Brako Siemens

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line