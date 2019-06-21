I have tried to sleep past bed time

But can’t seem to find an answer to the question everyone is asking

We have tried our best to forget that two of these unbalanced words exist,

War and peace .

Once a while,

The man that carries peace and love on his bald head

Might grow weary and let it fall

But that does not mean we should give ourselves to blood baths and war

Because we can gather and stitch the pieces.

Give them a gun, let them chase war out

But if we allow peace to hug war

I believe peace will dilute war

And become peace.

For a while we will pretend to slumber

But as we expand our shore

And build better forts

The monster in the lower lands

will feel threatened by our adoring greatness.

Our existence is undefined

Unless peace becomes what we live for

Push out the cancers and tumors

That have stained the peace of our motherland for decades

Life is war

But peace makes it a better place

Let us find the source that wants us to HUG PEACE

And shout NO WAR.

© Brako Siemens