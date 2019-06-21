Found Song

‘…Bob Marley’s one love fades at the hall’

This dying chord

Begins another/

A song that choked a boy in the gullet

In a carnage somewhere the heart of a metropolis/

To this boy home has become an allergy

Anytime―

He runs away from his shadow,

His father’s face,

He may have lost in himself/

Man’s hell is no place for a home

Neither a mother’s womb be a safe asylum/

In such dark ambience

Each tiny pore becomes another hell

Inside his mother’s feverish body

Lurks the roast /

Between fire and smoke

Is the boy and his dreams/

He is a dumb rap-star

Searching for his voice in a fog of gunpowder/

Each day;

The lyrics that survive in his head

are dead songs on his lip/

His favorite

Is the music of the hawk

Who returned the long lost chicken quill/

Somebody bring me the cello

With its body as war’s torso and strings as intestines

Strumming with my daggered-thumb

I slay the stigma of strife/

To sing of harmony;

I sing Africa

I sing America

I sing Eurasia

I sing my soul

Harmony I sing/

'Bob Marley's music continues...

Let’s get together and feel all right…’

This is the song

That brought the boy’s voice/

© Gabriel Awuah Mainoo