Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.06.2019 Poem

Found Song

By Gabriel Awuah Mainoo
Found Song

‘…Bob Marley’s one love fades at the hall’

This dying chord
Begins another/
A song that choked a boy in the gullet
In a carnage somewhere the heart of a metropolis/
To this boy home has become an allergy
Anytime―
He runs away from his shadow,
His father’s face,
He may have lost in himself/
Man’s hell is no place for a home
Neither a mother’s womb be a safe asylum/
In such dark ambience
Each tiny pore becomes another hell
Inside his mother’s feverish body
Lurks the roast /
Between fire and smoke
Is the boy and his dreams/
He is a dumb rap-star
Searching for his voice in a fog of gunpowder/
Each day;
The lyrics that survive in his head
are dead songs on his lip/
His favorite
Is the music of the hawk
Who returned the long lost chicken quill/
Somebody bring me the cello
With its body as war’s torso and strings as intestines

Strumming with my daggered-thumb
I slay the stigma of strife/
To sing of harmony;
I sing Africa
I sing America
I sing Eurasia
I sing my soul
Harmony I sing/
'Bob Marley's music continues...
Let’s get together and feel all right…’

This is the song
That brought the boy’s voice/
© Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line