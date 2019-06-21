This dying chord Begins another/ A song that choked a boy in the gullet In a carnage somewhere the heart of a metropolis/ To this boy home has become an allergy Anytime― He runs away from his shadow, His father’s face, He may have lost in himself/ Man’s hell is no place for a home Neither a mother’s womb be a safe asylum/ In such dark ambience Each tiny pore becomes another hell Inside his mother’s feverish body Lurks the roast / Between fire and smoke Is the boy and his dreams/ He is a dumb rap-star Searching for his voice in a fog of gunpowder/ Each day; The lyrics that survive in his head are dead songs on his lip/ His favorite Is the music of the hawk Who returned the long lost chicken quill/ Somebody bring me the cello With its body as war’s torso and strings as intestines
Strumming with my daggered-thumb I slay the stigma of strife/ To sing of harmony; I sing Africa I sing America I sing Eurasia I sing my soul Harmony I sing/ 'Bob Marley's music continues... Let’s get together and feel all right…’
Found Song
‘…Bob Marley’s one love fades at the hall’
This dying chord
Begins another/
A song that choked a boy in the gullet
In a carnage somewhere the heart of a metropolis/
To this boy home has become an allergy
Anytime―
He runs away from his shadow,
His father’s face,
He may have lost in himself/
Man’s hell is no place for a home
Neither a mother’s womb be a safe asylum/
In such dark ambience
Each tiny pore becomes another hell
Inside his mother’s feverish body
Lurks the roast /
Between fire and smoke
Is the boy and his dreams/
He is a dumb rap-star
Searching for his voice in a fog of gunpowder/
Each day;
The lyrics that survive in his head
are dead songs on his lip/
His favorite
Is the music of the hawk
Who returned the long lost chicken quill/
Somebody bring me the cello
With its body as war’s torso and strings as intestines
Strumming with my daggered-thumb
I slay the stigma of strife/
To sing of harmony;
I sing Africa
I sing America
I sing Eurasia
I sing my soul
Harmony I sing/
'Bob Marley's music continues...
Let’s get together and feel all right…’
This is the song
That brought the boy’s voice/
© Gabriel Awuah Mainoo