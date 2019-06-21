Nzema East MCE Donates Motorbikes To Assembly Members

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East in the Western Region, Hon. Frank Okpenyen has presented 40 motorbikes to Assembly Members in the area to facilitate work in their various electoral areas.

The MCE also gave two gallons of fuel to each Assembly Member to be used for their daily rounds.

Presenting the motorbikes to the Assembly Members at the forecourt of the Assembly Thursday, June 20, 2019, the MCE said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the government has procured motorbikes to Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies to aid the Assembly Members do their work effectively at their electoral areas across the country.

He seized the opportunity to commend the Local Government Ministry for the support given to the Assembly Members to deepen the local government system.

He also hailed President Akufo-Addo's government for donating vehicles to Agric Directors across the country to enhance their work and also provided brand new vehicles to MMDCEs to run the Assemblies smoothly.

The MCE who once an Assemblyman emphasized that "The work of the Assembly Members is very difficult but I am with optimistic that these motorbikes will go a long way to enhance your work effectively".

He pleaded with Assembly Members to use the motorbikes to facilitate the development of the municipality.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to advise them to always use their crash helmets when riding the bikes.

The MCE added that if they failed to use the helmets when riding, the police will arrest them for breaking the regulations.

He urged them to regularly maintain their motorbikes to stay longer,

"Let us see that lives are very important so I will urge you to wear helmet always, we don't want to see any Assembly Member dying as a result of these motorbikes", he cautioned.

The MCE encouraged them to have trust in Akufo-Addo government and support the government so that in future this gesture will not be motorbikes but vehicles.

Receiving the Supreme Star motorbikes on behalf of the Assembly Members, the Presiding Member (PM) for the area, Nana Effati Beyeman praised the government for its dedication to assisting the assembly, adding that, the bikes would make the assembly members mobile to discharge their duties effectively.

He acknowledged, "we are very grateful to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for honouring his promise; the motorbikes are going to make the movement of the Assembly Members and their work very easy".

He charged the Assembly Members to use the bikes for the purpose to which they were offered to ensure the well- being of the people in their respective electoral areas.

"I will appeal with you to use the bikes to visit your Electoral Areas to explain Government's policies and also bring their concerns to the Assembly for consideration and today the excuse that we are facing transportation challenges will be the thing of the past, let us the bikes for it intended purposes", he emphasized.

On his part, the Assembly Member for Bolazo electoral area in Axim, Hon. Alex Wilson Kobina-Obo expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the gesture.

He admitted that their work as Assemblymen is very difficult adding that these motorbikes will go a long way to help them to visit their electoral areas regularly to explain Government's policies to their electorates.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal passionately to the government to pay them monthly to make their work smoothly.

"I will use this opportunity to call on government to also pay we the Assembly Members as Members of Parliament are enjoying so that we can work effectively because we suffer, every day people come to us invitation letters but we don't receive salaries and let me say that our work is very difficult than the MPs", he concluded.