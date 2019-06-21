Electricity Tariffs Up By 11.7%

“In taking the decisions, the commission received and considered tariff proposals from stakeholders including the following utility services providers in the electricity and water sectors; Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, Northern Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC).”

On that decision, electricity tariffs have been increased by 11.7 percent and will take effect on July 1.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said the key objective of the tariff review “was to sustain the financial viability of utility service providers as well as ensuring the delivery of quality services to consumers.”

“This 2019-2020 major Tariff Review Decision is the outcome of prudent cost review and effective monitoring undertaken by the commission.”

The Commission was expected to have announced new tariffs in February 2019 but deferred the decision to the end of the second quarter of 2019.