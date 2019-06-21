Jumia Ghana Will Improve Customer Convenience – Country Manager

Ore Odusanya, MD Jumia Ghana

The Country Manager of Jumia Ghana, Ore Odusanya, has said the e-commerce giant is poised to introduce more services and increase its products stock to improve accessibility and bring more convenience to its clients and customers.

Speaking at an event organized for the media, customers and vendors of the company to kickstart activities marking its seven (7) years anniversary in Ghana, Ore expressed gratitude to customers and vendors of the company for their loyalty and support whilst pledging increased corporation between the company and its media partners.

“Seven years in a terrain barely charted is significant and although it has not been smooth sailing all along for us, you, our cherished customers, our vendors, and media friends have stood by us and ensured that we delivered on our promise” Ore disclosed.

On his part, Bennet Otoo, the Country Manager for Jumia Travel, spoke on how his outfit has helped transformed and improved travel experience for Ghanaians and by so doing helped grow the tourism industry of the country.

“From a handful of hotels and guest houses listed on our platform, we have grown to partner hundreds of players in the hotel and accommodation industry, travel and tour, and other ancillary businesses,” Bennet states.

“Now, we have grown beyond being a space for just hotel bookings and become a comprehensive platform where people can book their travels and tours within and outside Ghana” he further added.

Pearlyn Budu, the Country Manager for Jumia Food, which is also part of the Jumia ecosystem spoke of the revolution which her outfit has brought to food delivery service in Ghana.

“Our change has come in the form of availing to Ghanaians, a platform where people can virtually order their meals online and have these meals delivered to them in the comfort of their homes and offices” she said.

“One does not have to join the long queues or drive through traffic to enjoy one’s favourite meal – Jumia food ensures that your food can be delivered to you in real time” she added.

The Jumia anniversary celebrations officially kicks off on the 24th of June 2019 and ends on the 7th of July, 2019.

During the anniversary period, the online shopping giant will be availing to customers a number of mouthwatering deals including one treasure hunt every day from Monday to Friday with price reductions of up to 99 percent off; 7 flash sales with up to 80 percent price cut on selected products between the 24th June and 7th July, and other daily deals on the over 3.5million products available on the platform.

---Jumia Ghana