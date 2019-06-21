Car Snatching Syndicates Team Up To Lynch Two Police Officers Foiled

The timely intervention some security operatives at the Akuse Junction at the Kpong-Akosombo road saved the lives of two policemen who were almost lynched by car snatching syndicates.

Ther syndicate, who hatched a plan to free the colleague quickly ambush the two police officer who on their way with the suspect to the police station. The group raised a false alarm at the police accusing them of kidnapping the suspect which attracted a mob to the scene.

Report sighted by Modernghana indicated that Opata had been arrested by police over two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Corolla with registration No. GC 9335 11 and an unregistered Range Rover.

The two vehicles have been impounded at the Akuse Police station pending further investigations.

The Akuse District Police Commander, Superintendent Winfred Nyarko, told local media that Opata arrest followed intelligence gathered by police he had in his possession two stolen vehicles and using same to aid his accomplices.

According to the Police Commander, the police pretended as potential buyers of the said stolen vehicles and Opata led them to where he kept the vehicles.

He was arrested together with the vehicles and send to the police station to assist the police in their investigations.

Superintendent Nyarko explained that a suspected accomplice in the case (name withheld) who witnessed Opata’s arrest quickly mobilized other accomplices in the case and mounted a roadblock at Okuenya on the Somanya – Akuse Junction highway.

He said the police were transporting Opata to the Kpong police station when his accomplices accosted them in between and accused the police officers of kidnapping the suspect.

The Commander said, lucky the police officers, managed to escape but the gang pursued them in a taxi to a security checkpoint on the Akuse junction – Kpong road and attacked them with the accusations of kidnapping the suspect.

Superintendent Nyarko said the police officers at the checkpoint managed to rescue their colleagues and they both drove to the Kpong Police station where suspect Opata was detained.

The police, he added also managed to arrest two of the gang who raised the false alarm of kidnapping against the arresting officers and detained them as well, while the investigation continued.