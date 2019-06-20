Police Arrest Two Suspects For Inciting Akrodie-Ayomso Bloody Clash

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects who allegedly incited a bloody clash between some youth of Akrodie and Ayomso in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Accordingly, suspects Kofi Kwarteng and Zidan Afrifa, aged 38 and 35 respectively have been remanded in Police custody to assist the Police in their investigations.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed on Tuesday in Sunyani that two people lost their lives but their names were not made known.

He said on Thursday, June 13, 2019, the Goaso Divisional Police Command had information at about 1930 hours that a clash had ensued between the two youth groups at Ayomso and resulted in the death of two people, while others suffered cutlass and gunshot wounds.

Chief Inspector Oppong said police investigation at Ayomso revealed that some men in a pick-up vehicle who were travelling from Gyasikrom to Akrodie through Ayomso, without any provocation shot indiscriminately and wounded four people.

The four victims David Kofi Marfo, 29, Kofi Abandona, 28, Isaac Kyere, 26 and another one, only known as Inspector, aged 30 were rushed to the Goaso Municipal Government Hospital where they were admitted and responding to treatment, he said.

But one other victim, Gideon Oppong, 27, who was in a very critical condition was hurriedly conveyed to the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem, the Asutifi South District capital, Chief Inspector Oppong added.

He said peace was restored to the town (Ayomso) while Police was patrolling the place to prevent recurrence of the clash.

---citinewsroom